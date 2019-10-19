What your family did for tribals, Amit Shah asks Rahul Gandhi

Gadchiroli: Attacking the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked its leader Rahul Gandhi what four generations of his family did for adivasis during their 70-year rule in the country and stressed the region will be free of Naxalism in the next five years.

At a rally at Aheri in Gadchiroli, Shah, also BJP chief, said the Modi government did more works for the adivasis than the previous Congress and NCP govts at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Shah reiterated the Congress did not scrap Article 370 -- which he said caused spread of terrorism and subsequent killing of 40,000 people in J&K -- for seven decades due to vote-bank politics, but it was PM Modi who took the initiative to revoke the provision.

The Union minister lambasted Congress and NCP for asking what was the link between the Assembly poll and scrapping of Article 370 and asserted Kashmir was an integral part of the country.

Targeting Congress, Shah said past govts led by the opposition party did not give constitutional validity to the OBC commission, a task eventually completed by the Modi dispensation.

“I want to ask Rahul Baba (Gandhi), your four generations ruled the country for 70 years. What you did for the adivasis? You gave only five years to Modiji and we have done several works for the community,” Shah said.

Listing the works carried out by the BJP-led central and state govts, Shah said in Gadchiroli alone they have built 1.30 lakh toilets, provided 48,000 gas cylinders, supplied electricity to 48,000 adivasis households and gave homes to 8,000 poor tribals.