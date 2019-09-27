What will the ED do?

Mumbai: The ED is mulling over various options to avoid an unscheduled rendezvous with the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar who has resolved to show up at the agency office at Ballard Pier at 2 PM on Friday.

Sources said that since the Maratha strongman may not heed a request conveyed to him on Thursday (by the agency higher ups) to change his mind and join the probe only when called, multiple strategies have been thought of as alternatives.

Firstly, sources said, the senior leader may be received by the hosts as a persona non grata without the customary treatment.

The other option could be wholesale absence of senior officials at the agency office, leaving juniors, who are unconnected to the probe, playing the host.

By DEBASISH PANIGRAHI