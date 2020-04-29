What will happen if Uddhav Thackeray is not nominated to the Legislative Council? 5 things you should know

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar handed over a letter to the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with regard to the government’s unanimous recommendation to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the Legislative Council at the earliest.

Here are x things you should know about this turn of events

1. If Uddhav Thackeray is not nominated, he will have to resign: Uddhav Thakceray took oath on November 28, 2019; he will need to get nominated into the legislative council in exactly a month i.e. by May 28, 2020 – six months after his nomination. Failing to do so will lead to his resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

2. Political instability: The delegation led by Ajit Pawar submitted a letter to the Governor with a plea to nominate CM Thackeray in the Legislative Council at the earliest. The delegation also told Koshyari that the state could not afford political instability during the present coronavirus pandemic.

3. Governor rule in the state? Governor Koshyari said if Thackeray could not become member of the Legislative Council then the Governor rule will be imposed for eight days. He has reportedly approached the attorney general and home ministry before taking any decision.

4. Can Uddhav take oath in case he is nominated? No he cannot, as Uddhav wasn’t elected in either of the houses.

5. Can BJP challenge the current government? The state governor hinted to the delegation that Maha Vikas Aghadi may approach the court of law if Thackeray is not nominated. If that happens, then it can be contested by the BJP