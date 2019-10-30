What will be, will be: Sanjay Raut on government formation in Maharashtra

Mumbai: What will be, will be, said senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday as his party and BJP is yet to sort out differences regarding the government formation in Maharashtra after recently-concluded polls.

"What will be, will be, it is Maharashtra's fate. Today, there is an NCP legislative party meeting. I don't know about BJP meeting but there is no meeting of Shiv Sena with its MLAs today. Everybody has to call for a party meeting and elect its legislative party leader," he told reporters here.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections.

After the polls, Shiv Sena has been adamant about the implementation of the 50:50 formula proposed by BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The formula is a rotational arrangement in which a Chief Minister from each party will split the five-year term equally.