What social distancing? Prisoners gather inside Aurangabad Central Jail for namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Following Supreme Court directives to states and Union territories to set up a panel to consider the release of prisoners on parole to avoid overcrowding in jails to check the spread of coronavirus, the state government had said that around 11,000 prisoners in Maharashtra, whose sentence period is less than seven years, would be released temporarily. On May 17, over 7,200 prisoners were released in Maharashtra.

Eid is being celebrated today in several parts of India, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. On Sunday, prominent Muslim clerics in Delhi had appealed to people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday while adhering to social distancing and lockdown norms in view of the coronavirus outbreak.