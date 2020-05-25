What social distancing? Prisoners gather inside Aurangabad Central Jail for namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Social distancing norms went for a toss after many prisoners gathered inside Aurangabad Central Jail for namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.
Soon, after the video went viral, netizens took to Twitter and questioned authorities about the flouting of social distancing norms inside the prison. One user said, "Social distancing? Aurangabad is one of the Red Zones." Another user said, "Where is social distancing?"
Here’s what netizens had to say:
Following Supreme Court directives to states and Union territories to set up a panel to consider the release of prisoners on parole to avoid overcrowding in jails to check the spread of coronavirus, the state government had said that around 11,000 prisoners in Maharashtra, whose sentence period is less than seven years, would be released temporarily. On May 17, over 7,200 prisoners were released in Maharashtra.
Eid is being celebrated today in several parts of India, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. On Sunday, prominent Muslim clerics in Delhi had appealed to people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday while adhering to social distancing and lockdown norms in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
