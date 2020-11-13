What social distancing? People throng to Dadar Market in Mumbai for Diwali shopping; see pics

Social distancing went for a toss on Friday as people thronged to Mumbai's popular Dadar Market for their Diwali shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In pictures clicked by The Free Press Journal photographer BL Soni, most Mumbaikars at the Dadar Market are seen with their masks down, below their noses or their chins. The people even threw social distancing norms to the wind during their shopping.
Here are a few pictures:
Meanwhile, Mumbai city reported 858 positive cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall count to 2,67,606, while its death toll rose to 10,525 after 19 more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.
The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,625 new cases, raising the total count to 6,02,185.
A total of 18,217 people have died so far in the region, the official said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,36,329, new cases: 4,496 deaths: 45,682 discharged: 16,05,064, active cases: 84,627, people tested so far: 96,64,275.
