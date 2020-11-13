What social distancing? People throng to Dadar Market in Mumbai for Diwali shopping; see pics

Social distancing went for a toss on Friday as people thronged to Mumbai's popular Dadar Market for their Diwali shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In pictures clicked by The Free Press Journal photographer BL Soni, most Mumbaikars at the Dadar Market are seen with their masks down, below their noses or their chins. The people even threw social distancing norms to the wind during their shopping.

Here are a few pictures: