What really is ‘out of control’ is the Centre’s estimate of 1.5 lakh cases in Maharashtra, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

Amidst all the political blame-game that has been going on over the past few days amongst political leaders in Maharashtra, over the lack of management of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, comes another salvo from Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Tuesday, slammed the Central government for claiming that there will be around 1.5 lakh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra by May-end.

Responding to a tweet which said the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra is out of control, Priyanka Chaturvedi, taking to the micro-blogging site, wrote: "How does one decide ‘out of control’? Numbers? Because of more testing (approx 3.5 lakhs) Deaths? mortality rate lower then states like Gujarat Beds? 71,816 beds under DCH/DCHC/CCC-1/CCC- 2 , additional 2624 beds in private hospitals."