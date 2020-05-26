What really is ‘out of control’ is the Centre’s estimate of 1.5 lakh cases in Maharashtra, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

Amidst all the political blame-game that has been going on over the past few days amongst political leaders in Maharashtra, over the lack of management of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, comes another salvo from Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.
Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Tuesday, slammed the Central government for claiming that there will be around 1.5 lakh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra by May-end.
Responding to a tweet which said the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra is out of control, Priyanka Chaturvedi, taking to the micro-blogging site, wrote: "How does one decide ‘out of control’? Numbers? Because of more testing (approx 3.5 lakhs) Deaths? mortality rate lower then states like Gujarat Beds? 71,816 beds under DCH/DCHC/CCC-1/CCC- 2 , additional 2624 beds in private hospitals."
She also criticised the Central government and said what was ‘out of control’ was Modi government’s estimate of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. "What was ‘out of control’ was the centre’s estimated 1.25-1.5L cases in Maharashtra May-end,"Priyanka Chaturvedi said.
She also said out of 52,667 patients more than 15,786 have recovered and gone home. The Shiv Sena leader also said every single person in Maharashtra will now be covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Arogya Yojna.
Last month, on April 25, Chaturvedi had slammed the New York Times for showing India in poor light. Slamming the publication, Chaturvedi took to Twitter and wrote, "Showing India in a poor light while ignoring the problem in their own backyard has indeed exposed the motivated narrative of a few."
