What! Man beats friend to death after losing a game of Ludo in Malad, held

A 52-year-old man was beaten to death by his friend over a game of Ludo in Malad (W), which the deceased was winning that fateful evening on March 17. Unaware of the fight, family of the deceased cremated him, only to later learn from his friends that it was not a natural death but murder. Acting on the family's complaint, a 34-year-old man was arrested for murder charges.

According to police sources, Tukaram Nalawade, 52, was playing a game of Ludo with his friend Amit Raj Popat aka Jimmy, 34, near Daruwala Compound in Malad (W) on March 17. Nalawade, a security guard, was on a winning streak that evening, while his friend Jimmy, a private car driver, was losing being sore about it. A minor altercation over a sore game turned into a big fight, wherein Jimmy assaulted Nalwade with kicks and fisticuffs.