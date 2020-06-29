'What kind of Unlock is this?': Twitter reacts after heavy traffic congestion in Mumbai

In the wake of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the police created multiple checkpoints to strictly enforce the 2-km travel restriction applicable for all residents, barring office goers. The checkpoints resulted in a massive traffic jam on Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highways (EEH).
There were severe traffic jams on the WEH at Dahisar checknaka-- an entry point to the city, along with Magathane Bridge, near Samta Nagar police station, Kurar Village, Westin and after JVLR bridge. Similar scenes were witnessed at EEH, SV Road and Link Road.
Twitter users shared videos and pictures of the traffic congestion and wondered whether the 'Unlock' phase enforced amid the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, shortly after putting the 2-km rule for, Mumbai Police on Sunday stepped up its action against the lockdown violators and booked over 2000 people and impounded over 7000 vehicles, the most in a single day after the lockdown was announced in the fourth week of March.
On Sunday itself Mumbai Police booked 2,061 people under IPC section 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating the lockdown norms this is the highest number of people booked on a single day.
Among those booked on Sunday, 1,046 were arrested and released after bail while 701 were served notices, 314 are reportedly wanted, said Mumbai police.
