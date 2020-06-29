'What kind of Unlock is this?': Twitter reacts after heavy traffic congestion in Mumbai

In the wake of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the police created multiple checkpoints to strictly enforce the 2-km travel restriction applicable for all residents, barring office goers. The checkpoints resulted in a massive traffic jam on Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highways (EEH).

There were severe traffic jams on the WEH at Dahisar checknaka-- an entry point to the city, along with Magathane Bridge, near Samta Nagar police station, Kurar Village, Westin and after JVLR bridge. Similar scenes were witnessed at EEH, SV Road and Link Road.

Twitter users shared videos and pictures of the traffic congestion and wondered whether the 'Unlock' phase enforced amid the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: