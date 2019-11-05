What is the Shiv Sena game plan?

Mumbai: After much deliberations and waiting for the BJP move, the Shiv Sena may stake claim to form a government in the state on November 8. The Sena will submit a letter of support from NCP and Congress, along with their claim.
The Shiv Sena had already requested governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to call the single largest party, which is BJP to form the government. Even alliance partners of the BJP led by Ramdas Athawale met the governor and requested him to call BJP to form the government. The governor promised that he will wait for claims by political party till November 7 and then, will start consultations.
“Sena want to expose BJP on the government formation front. If the governor does not call the single-largest party by November 7, Sena will stake claim along with letters of support from NCP and Congress,” a senior NCP leader said, on the condition of anonymity.
“Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is directly in touch with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Both regularly speak to each other. It has been decided between them that we should wait for BJP staking claim to Governor till November 7. Then Shiv Sena will stake claim with our support letters,” the leaders told.
"The cabinet berth sharing will be like the 1995 formula devised by the Shiv Sena and BJP government. Shiv Sena and NCP-Congress will be two groups and berths will be distributed as per the strength.
Sena will have the post of chief minister and the speaker will be from either NCP or Congress. The distribution of ministries within this alliance has yet not been discussed in detail. This will soon be sorted out,” the leader added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)