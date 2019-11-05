What is the Shiv Sena game plan?

Mumbai: After much deliberations and waiting for the BJP move, the Shiv Sena may stake claim to form a government in the state on November 8. The Sena will submit a letter of support from NCP and Congress, along with their claim.

The Shiv Sena had already requested governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to call the single largest party, which is BJP to form the government. Even alliance partners of the BJP led by Ramdas Athawale met the governor and requested him to call BJP to form the government. The governor promised that he will wait for claims by political party till November 7 and then, will start consultations.

“Sena want to expose BJP on the government formation front. If the governor does not call the single-largest party by November 7, Sena will stake claim along with letters of support from NCP and Congress,” a senior NCP leader said, on the condition of anonymity.