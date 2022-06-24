What is the MVA alliance? | FPJ

Maha Vikas Aghadi or Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi or MVA is a state-level alliance between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. The alliance was formed by non-NDA parties after the elections as the divide between Shiv Sena and BJP deepened. The alliance was formed in 2019 after the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. The alliance was also supported by Samajwadi Party, PWPI, Prahar Janshakti Party and several other independent MLAs.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was elected as the president of MVA. He was also chosen to be Chief Minister of Maharashtra and was sworn in on 28th November 2019.

The alliance was formed because of the disagreement between Shiv Sena and BJP after the polls in 2019. The BJP and Sena couldn't come to an agreement on who their CM candidate should be and also the candidates for key portfolios.

In 2022, during a party meeting, Uddhav Thackeray explained his move to pull out of NDA to join UPA. He said, "We supported the BJP wholeheartedly to enable them to fulfill their national ambitions. The understanding was they will go national while