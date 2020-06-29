'What is the logic': Twitter flummoxed over Mumbai Police's '2 km rule' for vehicles

If Monday Blues were a person it would be DCP Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson. Why? Because he announced that Mumbaikars may not step out beyond a radius of two kilometres from their residence.

This is being done to limit public and vehicular movement, which continues unabated ever since #MissionBeginAgain came into force, causing a massive spike in new corona cases in the city.

However, Twitter wasn't happy with the new set of guidelines and many hit back on the micro blogging platform.

One user wrote, "Is there any need to be this aggressive? And how is a closed car going to infect anyone? And this 2 km boundary- what is the logic, please?"

Another commented, "Sorry to break it to you, CP, but until such time the competent authority issues an order to the effect of your tweet under ED Act 1897 and DM Act 2005, you have no authority to impound vehicles. Try doing something like this to my car, and I will make you pay in Bom HC."

"Who am I going to infect from a closed air conditioned car? Which government notification mentioned two KM radius? Such arbitrary rules will only serve to increase citizens harassment," added another.