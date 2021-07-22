What is Sextortion? All you need to know to beware from becoming a victim

The cyber fraudsters have turned to sextortion-- a practice of extorting money or sexual favours from someone by threatening to reveal evidence

of their sexual activity. The new difference that has been observed in these disturbing trends is that the women are now behind cameras, and not the male cyber fraudsters who hold a mobile with a woman's recording on. Police, however, claim that only around 0.1 percent of sextortion crimes are reported due to social stigma.

Maharashtra Cyber on launched online campaign against sextortion as series of cases of sextortion has emerged to be one of the most reported ones.