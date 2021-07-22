What is Sextortion? All you need to know to beware from becoming a victim

The cyber fraudsters have turned to sextortion-- a practice of extorting money or sexual favours from someone by threatening to reveal evidence
of their sexual activity. The new difference that has been observed in these disturbing trends is that the women are now behind cameras, and not the male cyber fraudsters who hold a mobile with a woman's recording on. Police, however, claim that only around 0.1 percent of sextortion crimes are reported due to social stigma.
Maharashtra Cyber on launched online campaign against sextortion as series of cases of sextortion has emerged to be one of the most reported ones.
What is Sextortion?
Sexual extortion, also called ‘sextortion’, is a kind of blackmail. The perpetrator demands sexual favours, money, or other benefits under the threat of sharing intimate or sexually explicit material.
With the popularity of social media, messaging apps, and online dating, the exchange of explicit material online is far more commonplace. Plus, webcams make it very simple for people to record themselves (or be secretly recorded).
Typically, the perpetrator has (or purports to have) some compromising images or videos or the victim. They threaten to publish them online or share them with friends, family members, or colleagues if the victim doesn’t provide more material, engage in sexual acts, or hand over money. And these threats are far from idle.
Who are the victims?
-According to MahaCyber, 71 percent of case involve only victims under the age of 18 years.
-14 percent involve a mix of minor and adult victims.
-12 percent of cases involve only adult victims.
Methods of Sextortion
- Email phishing schemes
-Social media
-Hacked accounts
-Hacked webcames
What to do if you are the victim of sexual extortion?
Don’t panic. Remember that it is not your fault, and you are not alone.
Tell someone you trust so that they can support you in getting help.
Stop communicating with the perpetrator.
Don’t give in to their threats by sending money or more intimate content.
Keep the evidence of their blackmail and threats on your device.
Contact or report the crime at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in/\
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)