Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government over the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in Maharashtra's Badlapur.

He said instead of giving protection to that girl, you file criminal cases against those who have come out on the streets to demand justice.

Statement Of Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut On Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

"What else can happen in Maharashtra? If there is a public cry against rape, there are children who do not understand what a heinous crime has been committed against them and instead of giving protection to that girl, you file criminal cases against those who have come out on the streets to demand justice.The first thing is (to find out) why did this happen? In which institution did it happen? Whose institution is this...?," Raut told reporters.

#WATCH | On the Badlapur alleged sexual assault against a girl child, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "What else can happen in Maharashtra? If there is a public opinion against rape, there are small children who do not understand what a heinous crime has been committed… pic.twitter.com/2CUf7sGDgt — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

"If this institution had been linked with Shiv Sena (UBT) or Congress, then Devendra Fadnavis along with Mahila Mahamandal would have gone there and staged a 24-hour protest," he further said, questioning, "Where is everyone, now?"

"Police were not lodging the FIR. They were under pressure but under whose pressure?" he asked.

Maharashtra Police Registers FIR Against 300 People

Maharashtra Police has arrested more than 40 people and registered FIR against 300 people following the massive protest over the incident leading to stone-pelting, disruption of train services, and lathi-charge on Tuesday.

The arrested people will be presented in court on Wednesday. Maharashtra police have also heightened the security at the railway station as police personnel have been deployed to ensure no repetition of Tuesday's outbreak.

Internet services have been shut down in Badlapur and shops have been ordered to remain closed.

Statement Of DCP, GRP Of Railway Police Manoj Patil

DCP, GRP of Railway Police Manoj Patil said that the situation is normal now.

"The situation is normal now. railway movement is also normal.No section has been imposed. Internet services will be suspended for a few days so that rumours do not spread." Manoj Patil said.

On Tuesday, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protestors gathered at the Badlapur railway station after the demonstrators blocked the railway track, causing a halt in local trains. As protestors blocked the track, 12 mail express trains were diverted and 30 local trains were partially cancelled.

#Badlapur | At the time the country is reeling under the horrifying incident of rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata, another shocking incident has come to light in Badlapur near #Mumbai.



Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by a school sweeper in a… pic.twitter.com/8oL892lOEG — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 20, 2024

Badlapur Bandh: Angry Protestors Vandalise School Over Assault Case#Badlapur #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/WnUxg1mvRr — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 20, 2024

About The Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra by a school attendant has sparked outrage. On August 17 police arrested an attendant for allegedly abusing the girls.

Earlier, a massive protest was held at Badlapur Railway Station in response to the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur. Protesters also pelted stones at police during the protest. Heavy security has been deployed to control the crowd protesting against the incident.

Badlapur Bandh: Protest Affects CR Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot#Badlapur #Mumbai #Trains pic.twitter.com/viVkQJrwXK — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 20, 2024

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a high-level probe into the incident and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case.