What are Supriya Sule's 2 requests for CM Uddhav Thackeray?

Nationalist Congress Party MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule met the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and put forward her 2 requests.
The Baramati MP's first request was to start a separate ministry for the welfare of specially-abled people in Maharashtra. And the second one was to shut down the 'Maha Portal' which was established with the aim to provide employment opportunities to the youth of Maharashtra because there have been complaints of improper functioning of the portal.
She said, "I had come to meet CM with two requests. I have suggested & requested CM for a separate ministry for specially-abled in Maharashtra."
"Also, Aditya Thackeray & I've requested CM to abolish 'Maha Portal' that provides employment opportunities. We've suggested so as there have been many complaints of improper functioning of the portal. We've requested CM to start a better portal to serve youth," she added.
Sule was seen at the forefront while the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Her camaraderie with the MLAs across parties was a welcome change in an otherwise bitter political climate.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)