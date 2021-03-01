What about MP Mohan Delkar's suicide, asks Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: A visibly agitated Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after accepting Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod’s resignation for his alleged link to the death of TikTok star Pooja Chavan on Sunday, lashed out at the BJP for its studied silence over the recent suicide of the seven-term Dadra Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar and on spiralling fuel prices.

Thackeray wondered aloud whether the leaders named in Delkar’s suicide note would now resign. "The police will investigate. I will urge the Prime Minister and Home Minister to ensure coordination with the Mumbai police when they reach Dadra Nagar Haveli for probe,’’ he said.

"The suicide note includes names of some people. Why is nobody speaking about it?" Thackeray said, targeting the BJP.

He declined to divulge further details of police investigation into Delkar’s suicide. But he strongly criticised the BJP for playing dirty politics, especially over the Rathod episode.

Earlier, in his 'Rokhthok' column in the Sena's party mouthpiece Saamna, its executive editor and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked why the people who had raised a hue and cry over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death were now silent over Delkar's 'mysterious' death. He said now the ball was in the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s court.