Wet weather marks start of work week

Mumbai: Incessant rainfall continued to lash Mumbai even on Monday. The suburban areas of Mumbai received heavy showers in the last 24 hours. Several areas in the city and suburbs were inundated due to heavy rainfall over the weekend. Between July 5 to July 6, a total of 89 tree/ branches fall incidents were reported across the city.

The Santacruz weather observatory recorded 116.1 mm rainfall on Sunday and Monday. The Colaba weather observatory in South Mumbai registered 12.4 mm of rains during the same period.

The observatory in Thane-Belapur Industrial Association area recorded 213.4 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. "Mumbai and around realised heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains (>115.6 mm) at Thane/West suburbs in last 24 hours till 8.30 am on July 6. Mumbai and Konkan will witness heavy showers in next 24 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall warnings for Saurashtra/Kutchh and Arabian Sea, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's Deputy Director-General KS Hosalikar stated in a tweet on Monday.

The weather department had warned rainfall at isolated in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts in Maharashtra on Monday.

The areas including Postal Colony, Chembur, Sakkar Panchayat road, Dharavi area, Andheri subway and market, Byculla police station, Hindmata junction, Surana Hospital, Khar subway, Saiwadi junction, Milan subway, SV Road Malad, Dahisar subway, Marol junction and King's Circle witnessed heavy water-logging on Sunday. The water receded by Sunday evening, no heavy waterlogging or traffic diversion was reported on Monday.

Fishermen from Colaba had sought help from the local administration fearing water-logging in their area due to continuous rainfall over the weekend.

The BMC had also issued a warning for high tide in Colaba, measuring 4.67 meters at 1.03 pm on Monday. The authorities requested people to stay away from the seashore.

Meanwhile, of the total 89 trees/branch fall incidents in Mumbai, 22 were reported from the city, 23 in eastern suburbs and the highest 44 incidents were reported in western suburbs. Besides this, the civic disaster management unit also recorded six incidents of house/wall collapses and 31 cases of short circuits across the city and suburbs.