Western suburbs to face power cut on weekend

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announces possible power cut in western areas of Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon and Andheri on the intervening night of August 17 and 18, from 12 am till 6 am.

The authority to raise monopoles in Kamaraj Nagar for Metro 2 A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) due to which the electricity supply may get affected.

Dilip Kawathkar, Joint Project Director Public Relations, MMRDA, said, "Although the TATA Power and Adani Electricity have assured alternative arrangements during the above mentioned night, there is a possibility of a power outage and hence MMRDA communicating with the Tata and Adani consumers about it."