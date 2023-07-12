Western Railway's Medical Department Celebrates World Population Day with Awareness Sessions & Lectures

Awareness lectures and interactive sessions were conducted by the Medical Department of Western Railway's Mumbai Division at the Sub Divisional Hospital in Valsad and the Health Units in Badhwar Park and Bandra to promote awareness on World Population Day on 11th July, 2023. |

Mumbai: The Medical Department of Western Railway's Mumbai Division celebrated World Population Day on July 11th, aiming to generate awareness about global population issues, including population control. Interactive sessions were organised at Sub Divisional Hospital in Valsad and Health Units in Badhwar Park and Bandra.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, stated that the theme for 2023 was "Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world's infinite possibilities." This theme was highlighted through informative lectures and interactive sessions. The Sub Divisional Hospital in Valsad and the Health Units in Badhwar Park and Bandra served as venues for the awareness lectures. The discussions revolved around several population-related matters such as family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health, and human rights. Emphasis was placed on the significance of family planning, different methods available, and the challenges associated with overpopulation. Additionally, posters were created and displayed to commemorate World Population Day.