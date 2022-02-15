Western Railway's goods & parcel special trains generate revenue of over Rs. 9,391 Cr between 1 April 2021 to 14 Feb 2022

Western Railway's goods & parcel special trains have been continuously traversing across the country to keep the supply of essential commodities moving. Western Railway has run 747 parcel trains from 1st April 2021 to 14th February 2022 to transport essential commodities to various parts of the country.

During this period, the loading in goods trains recorded 75.90 million tonnes as compared to 70.10 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year, which is 8 per cent higher.

This has resulted in generating total goods revenue of more than Rs. 9,391 Cr.

WR’s Divisional Business Development Units (BDUs) are being closely monitored which has resulted in not only improvement in parcel traffic but also acquiring better freight opportunities in terms of new traffic.

It is worthwhile to mention that recently WR crossed a major milestone of Rs. 12,000 Crore in Originating Revenue.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, from 1st April 2021 to 14th February 2022, WR had transported commodities weighing more than 2.87 Lakh tonnes through its various parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk etc.

The revenue generated through this transportation has been approx. Rs. 102.36 crore. 160 Milk Special trains were run by Western Railway, with a load of above 1.14 lakh tonnes and 100% utilization of the wagons.

Similarly, 167 COVID-19 special parcel trains with a load of approx. 33,600 tonnes were also run to transport essential commodities.

In addition to this, 252 indented rakes carrying approx. 94,000 tonnes were also run with 100% utilization. To help the farmers find new markets for their produce and also for its economical and fast transportation, 168 Kisan Rails with a load of approx. 45,900 tonnes have also been run during this period from various divisions.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:30 PM IST