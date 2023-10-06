Western Railway's Crackdown on Ticketless Travel Continues, Collects Over ₹81.18 Cr in Fines | FPJ

Mumbai: Western Railway is conducting intensive ticket checking drives continuously on Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, and holiday special trains. The ticket checking team, under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway, organised several ticket checking drives from April to September 2023. During this period, they recovered an amount totalling Rs. 81.18 Crore, including Rs. 20.74 Cr from the Mumbai Suburban section.

These drives aim to curb the menace of ticketless and irregular passengers.

September collection at Rs. 9.50 crore

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in September 2023, an amount of Rs. 9.50 crore was recovered through the detection of 1.64 lakh ticketless and irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Additionally, fines amounting to Rs. 2.34 crore were realised in September through the detection of over 53,000 cases on the Mumbai Suburban section.

To prevent unauthorised entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are conducted. As a result of these efforts, more than 38,000 unauthorized passengers were penalized from April to September 2023, and fines totaling Rs. 126.13 lakhs were collected. This amount is about 140% higher than the same period last year. Western Railway has urged the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets.

