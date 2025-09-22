 Western Railway Unveils ‘Waste To Art’ Exhibition At Mumbai Central To Promote Sustainability
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWestern Railway Unveils ‘Waste To Art’ Exhibition At Mumbai Central To Promote Sustainability

Western Railway Unveils ‘Waste To Art’ Exhibition At Mumbai Central To Promote Sustainability

In a striking blend of environmental consciousness and artistic innovation, Western Railway has unveiled a unique “Waste to Art” exhibition at Mumbai Central Railway Station, turning the daily commute into a journey through creativity and sustainability.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway’s “Waste to Art” exhibition at Mumbai Central inspires commuters with eco-friendly creativity | File Photo

Mumbai: In a striking blend of environmental consciousness and artistic innovation, Western Railway has unveiled a unique “Waste to Art” exhibition at Mumbai Central Railway Station, turning the daily commute into a journey through creativity and sustainability.

Inaugurated on 22nd September 2025, the exhibition is part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, reflecting Western Railway’s firm commitment to waste reduction and eco-friendly practices.

Repurposed Scrap Transformed into Art

Organized at the station's concourse hall by Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division, the exhibition showcases sculptures and art installations made entirely from discarded railway scrap — materials that would otherwise be relegated to the junkyard.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek AWBI Intervention
Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek AWBI Intervention
FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who Eliminated 101 Rebels
FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who Eliminated 101 Rebels

Among the repurposed items are MS Pipes, Anchor Link Control Arms, Brake Hanger Brackets, Alternator Tension Rod Springs, and more, all skillfully transformed into thought-provoking and visually stunning artworks.

Message of Awareness and Recycling

Speaking about the initiative, a senior officer of Western Railway, said, “This exhibition is not only about art; it's about awareness. It encourages everyone to look at waste differently — not as garbage, but as potential. Through this display, we aim to inspire passengers to rethink, recycle, and reimagine.”

Impact on Commuters and Sustainability Goals

Each installation delivers a powerful message — challenging viewers to question conventional definitions of waste and to consider the impact of their consumption habits. The creative reuse of materials illustrates how sustainability and innovation can go hand in hand.

Public Engagement and Positive Response

"The initiative has already captured the attention of thousands of commuters passing through Mumbai Central Station, many of whom are pausing to admire the art, take photographs, and reflect on their own environmental choices" official stated.

Aligned with Swachh Bharat Mission

This “Waste to Art” exhibition also aligns with the broader goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission, reinforcing the role of public institutions in leading by example. Western Railway hopes the display will spark a broader movement of environmental responsibility among citizens.

Call for a Greener Future

“The goal,” added official, “is to show that even small steps — like recycling — can contribute to a much larger vision of a cleaner, greener India. A better tomorrow truly begins with the choices we make today.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Western Railway Observes Launch Of “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan” With Special Health...
article-image

Exhibition Open to the Public

"The exhibition is open to the public and will remain at Mumbai Central Railway Station for the duration of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, offering passengers an opportunity to engage with its message and carry the inspiration forward in their daily lives" further added official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek...

Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek...

Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...

Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...

FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who...

FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who...

IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In...

IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In...

Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 43-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife Over Suspected...

Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 43-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife Over Suspected...