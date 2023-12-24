Western Railway To Run Special Train Between Mumbai Central & Delhi Sarai Rohilla To Clear Passenger Rush; Check Schedule

Western Railway | Representative Image

For the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush of passenger traffic, Western Railway will run Special Train on Special Fare between Mumbai Central and Delhi Sarai Rohilla.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Department of Western Railway, the details of this train is as under:

Train Schedule

1.Train No. 09003/09004 Mumbai Central – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special [04 Trips]

Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Saturday, 23rd & 30th December, 2023 at 16.00 hrs and reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 14.25 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09004 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla on Sunday, 24th & 31st December, 2023 at 17.25 hrs and arrive Mumbai Central at 15.25 hrs, the next day.

Train to halt at the following stations:

Enroute this train will halt Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Abu Road, Marwad Jn, Ajmer, Phulera, Ringas, Rewari, Gurgaon and Delhi Cantt station in both directions.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09003 will open from 23rd December,2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special Train on Special Fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in