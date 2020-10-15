Western Railway to run special train between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin from Oct 17

To clear the extra rush during the festive season, the Western Railway on Thursday said that it has decided to run one more special train as Mumbai Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special on October 17.
The Western Railway (WR) also said that it has revised timing of New Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani Special train. "The arrival and departure timings of Train No. 02952 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani Special train at various intermediate stations have been revised w.e.f 18th October, 2020," WR said.
According to WR, Train No. 02952 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani Special train will now arrive at Kota at 21.40 hrs and depart at 21.50 hrs. Similarly, the train will now arrive at Ratlam at 00.42 hrs and depart at 00.45 hrs, arrive at Vadodara at 03.48 hrs and depart at 03.56 hrs, & arrive Surat at 05.28 hrs and depart at 05.33 hrs The arrival timing at Mumbai Central will not change and it will continue to arrive at 08.40 hrs.
"Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the changes in the arrival & departuretimings accordingly," WR said.
Meanwhile, Western Railway will run 700 Special Suburban Services including 10 AC Special Suburban Services with effect from October 15.
According to an official release, currently 506 special suburban services are being operated by the Western Railway for essential services staff as notified by the Government of Maharashtra. In order to maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding, Western Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 506 to 700 with effect from 15 October 2020 by adding 194 additional services including 10 air- conditioned EMU services.
The special train will run as per the date of departure mentioned below, till further notice. Details of the special train are as follows:
Train No. 02953/02954 Mumbai Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Special [Daily]:
Train No. 02953 Mumbai Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 17.40 hrs daily w.e.f 17th Oct, 2020 and will reach H. Nizamuddin at 11.00 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 02954 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Special will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 17.20 hrs w.e.f 18th Oct, 2020 and will reach Mumbai Central at 10.05 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Andheri, Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Mathura stations in both directions. This train will comprise of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier and Pantry Car coaches.