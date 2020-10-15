Western Railway to run special train between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin from Oct 17

To clear the extra rush during the festive season, the Western Railway on Thursday said that it has decided to run one more special train as Mumbai Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special on October 17.

The Western Railway (WR) also said that it has revised timing of New Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani Special train. "The arrival and departure timings of Train No. 02952 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani Special train at various intermediate stations have been revised w.e.f 18th October, 2020," WR said.

According to WR, Train No. 02952 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani Special train will now arrive at Kota at 21.40 hrs and depart at 21.50 hrs. Similarly, the train will now arrive at Ratlam at 00.42 hrs and depart at 00.45 hrs, arrive at Vadodara at 03.48 hrs and depart at 03.56 hrs, & arrive Surat at 05.28 hrs and depart at 05.33 hrs The arrival timing at Mumbai Central will not change and it will continue to arrive at 08.40 hrs.