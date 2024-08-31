 Western Railway To Run Special Fare Train Between Udhna And Puri To Meet Travel Demand; Check Details
For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run Special Train on Special Fare between Udhna-Puri.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Special Train on Special Fare between Udhna-Puri | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run Special Train on Special Fare between Udhna-Puri.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, train No. 08435 Udhna - Puri Special will depart from Udhna at 22.55 hrs, on Sunday, 01st September, 2024 and will reach Puri at 08.35 hrs, on Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024. Similarly, Train No.08436 Puri – Udhna Special will depart from Puri at 11.15 hrs, on Saturday, 31st August, 2024 and will arrive Udhna at 19.55 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Srikalulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta, Brahmapur, Chhatrapur, Balugaon and Khurda Road stations in both directions.

The train will have AC 2 - Tier, AC 3 - Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The Booking for Train No. 08435 will open from 31.08.2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

