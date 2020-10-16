Western Railway to run 240 trips of 8 festival special trains

2. Train No 09707/09708 Bandra Terminus – Shri Ganganagar (Daily) {84 trips}

Train No 09707 Bandra Terminus -Shri Ganganagar special will depart Bandra Terminus at 20.55 hrs & will reach Shri Ganganagar at 07.30 hrs o­n the third day. This train will run from 22ndOct to 2nd Dec 2020. Similarly, Train No 09708 Shri Ganganagar-Bandra Terminus special will leave Shri Ganganagar at 21.40 hrs & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 06.35 hrs o­n the third day. This train will run from 20thOct to 30thNov 2020. Enroute this train will halt at Andheri, Borivali, Dahanu Rd, Vapi, Navsari,Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Bg, Kalol, Mahesana Jn, Unjha, Siddhapur, Chhapi, Palanpur, Abu Rd, Swarupganj, Pindwara, Nana, Jawai Bandh, Falna, Rani, Somesar, Marwar Jn, Sojat Rd, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Naraina, Phulera Jn, Asalpur Jobner, Jaipur, Govindgarh Malikpur, Ringas Jn, Sikar Jn, Lachhmangarh Sikar, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Churu, Sadulpur Jn, Tahsil Bhadra, Nohar, Ellenabad, Hanumangarh town, Hanumangarh Jn and Sadulshahar stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

3. Train No 04182/04181 Bandra Terminus – Jhansi (Weekly) {12 trips}

Train No. 04182 Bandra (T) - Jhansi Special train will depart from Bandra (T) at 21.15 hrs every Friday and will reach Jhansi at 01.40 hrs. o­n Sunday. This train will run from 23rd Oct to 27th Nov, 2020. Similarly, Train No. 04181 Jhansi - Bandra (T) Special train will depart from Jhansi at 16.50 hrs every Thursday and will arrive Bandra (T) at 18.05 hrs the next day. This train will run from 22nd Octto 26th Nov, 2020. Enroute,this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shajapur, Byawara Rajgarh, Chachaura Binagini, Ruthiyai, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Dabra and Datia stations in both directions. The train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second class seating coaches.

4. Train No 02474/02473 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner Superfast Special (Weekly) {12 trips}

Train No 02474 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner special will depart Bandra (T) every Tuesday at 14.35 hrs, & will reach Bikaner at 12.25 hrs the next day. This train will run from 27th Oct to 1st Dec, 2020. Similarly, Train No 02473 Bikaner – Bandra (T) special will leave Bikaner every Monday at 15.00 hrs & will arrive Bandra (T) at 12.45 hrs the next day. This train will run from 26th Oct to 30th Nov, 2020. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Mahesana Jn, Unjha, Palanpur Jn, Abu Rd, Jawai Bandh, Marwar Jn, Pali Marwar, Jodhpur Jn, Merta Rd, Nagaur and Nokha stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

5. Train No 02490/02489 Dadar - Bikaner Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) {24 trips}

Train No 02490 Dadar - Bikaner special will depart Dadar every Wednesday & Sunday at 14.35 hrs, & will reach Bikaner at 13.10 hrs the next day. This train will run from 21st Oct to 29th Nov, 2020. Similarly, Train No 02489 Bikaner – Dadar special will leave Bikaner every Tuesday & Saturday at 13.40 hrs, & will arrive Dadar at 12.00 hrs the next day. This train will run from 20th Oct to 28th Nov, 2020. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana Jn, Patan, Bhildi Jn, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari Jn, Jodhpur Jn and Nagaur stations in both directions. This train comprises ofAC 2Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

6. Train No 04818/04817 Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi Special (Bi-Weekly) {24 trips}

Train No 04818 Bandra (T) – Bhagat Ki Kothi special will depart Bandra (T) every Thursday & Monday at 13.05 hrs & will reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 08.20 hrs the next day. This train will run from 22nd Oct to 30th Nov, 2020. Similarly, Train No 04817 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Bandra (T) special will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi every Wednesday & Sunday at 15.15 hrs & will arrive Bandra (T) at 11.45 hrs the next day. This train will run from 21st Oct to 29th Nov, 2020. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana Jn, Patan, Bhildi Jn, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar and Samdari Jn stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

7. Train No 02983/02984 Indore - Jaipur Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) {24 trips}

Train No 02983 Indore - Jaipur special will depart Indore every Saturday & Monday at 22.10 hrs & will reach Jaipur at 08.20 hrs the next day. This train will run from 24th Oct to 30th Nov, 2020. Similarly, Train No 02984 Jaipur - Indore special will leave Jaipur every Friday & Sunday at 21.05 hrs & will arrive Indore at 07.10 hrs the next day. This train will run from 23rd Oct to 29th Nov, 2020. Enroute this train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain Jn, Nagda Jn, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Durgapur stations in both directions. This train comprises ofIst AC, AC 2Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

8. Train No 02939/02940 Pune - Jaipur Superfast Special via Vasai Rd (Bi-Weekly) {24 trips}

Train No 02939 Pune - Jaipur special will depart Pune every Wednesday & Sunday at 15.30 hrs & will reach Jaipur at 13.40 hrs the next day. This train will run from 21st Oct to 29thNov, 2020. Similarly, Train No 02940 Jaipur - Pune special will leave Jaipur every Tuesday & Saturday at 09.15 hrs & will reach Pune at 08.05 hrs the next day. This train will run from 20th Oct to 28th Nov, 2020. Enroute this train will halt at Kalyan Jn, Vasai Rd, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bansthali Mandi and Durgapur stations in both directions. This train comprises of Ist AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Booking details:

The booking of Train No. 02989, 09707, 02490 and 04818 will open from 18th October, 2020.

Booking for Train No 04182 and 02983 will open from 19thOctober, 2020 and for Train No 02474 will open from 20th October, 2020 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website.