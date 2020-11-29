Western Railway revises timings of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and other express trains from Mumbai: Check new train timetable here

The Western Railway on Saturday announced that starting from December 1, timings of Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express leaving from Mumbai has been revised.

"Due to operational reasons the timings of some trains have been revised w.e.f 1st December, 2020," Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said in a statement. According to Western Railway, the Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani has been given an additional halt at Borivali station from December 1 but the August Kranti Rajdhani's halt at Andheri station has been withdrawn.

Check the full revised train timings below:

1) Train No.02951/02952 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express (Daily)

Train No.02951 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 17.00 hrs w.e.f 1st Dec 2020, instead of 17.30 hrs. Additional halt has been provided at Borivali station in both directions. The revised timings of arrival/ departure at enroute stations will be Borivali (17.22/17.24), Surat (19.43/19.48), Vadodara (21.03/21.13), Ratlam (00.25/ 00.28) and Kota (03.15/03.20). The train will reach New Delhi at 08.32 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 02952 New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Special Express will depart New Delhi at 16.55 hrs w.e.f 2nd Dec, 2020 instead of 17.00 hrs. The revised timings of arrival/ departure at enroute stations will be Kota (21.30/21.40), Ratlam (00.27/00.30), Vadodara (03.40/03.50), Surat (05.13/05.18) and Borivali (07.42/07.44). The train will arrive at Mumbai Central at 08.35 hrs.

2) Train No.02953/02954 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Special Express (Daily)

Train No.02953 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Special Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 17.10 hrs w.e.f 1st Dec, 2020, instead of 17.40 hrs. The halt at Andheri station of this train has been withdrawn. The timings of arrival /departure at enroute stations will be Borivali (17.33/ 17.35), Vapi (18.54/18.57), Valsad (19.17/ 19.19), Surat (20.10/20.15), Bharuch (20.49/ 20.51), Vadodara (21.40/ 21.49), Ratlam (01.13/ 01.15), Kota (04.10 /04.20), Sawai Madhopur (05.23/ 05.25) and Mathura Jn (07.58/ 08.00). The train will reach at H. Nizamuddin at 09.43 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 02954 H. Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Special Express will depart H. Nizamuddin at 17.15 hrs w.e.f 2nd Dec, 2020 instead of 17.20 hrs. The timings of arrival/ departure at enroute stations will be Mathura Jn (18.43/ 18.45), Sawai Madhopur (20.48 /20.50), Kota (22.00/ 22.10), Ratlam (01.05/ 01.07), Vadodara (04.26/ 04.34), Bharuch (05.19/ 05.21), Surat (06.13/ 06.18), Valsad (07.08/ 07.10), Vapi (07.27/ 07.29) and Borivali (09.10/ 09.12) stations in both directions. The train will arrive at Mumbai Central at 10.05 hrs.

3) Train No.02009/02010 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Special Express (6 days a week)

Train No.02009 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Special Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 06.40 hrs, instead of 06.30 hrs w.e.f 1st Dec, 2020. The timings of arrival/departure at enroute stations will be Borivali (07.01/ 07.04), Vapi (08.27/ 08.29), Surat (09.34/ 09.39), Bharuch (10.13/ 10.15), Vadodara (11.05/ 11.10), Anand (11.43/ 11.44) and Nadiad (11.59/ 12.00). The train will reach at Ahmedabad at 13.00 hrs. Similarly, Train No.02010 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Special Express will depart Ahmedabad at 14.50 hrs instead of 14.45 hrs w.ef 1st Dec, 2020. The timings of arrival/ departure at enroute stations will be Nadiad (15.19/ 15.21), Anand (15.35 /15.37), Vadodara (16.07/ 16.12), Bharuch (16.59/ 17.01), Surat (17.50/ 17.55), Vapi (18.56/ 18.58) and Borivali (20.25/ 20.28). The train will arrive at Mumbai Central at 21.20 hrs.

4) Train No.02244/02243 Bandra Terminus – Kanpur Central Superfast Special (Weekly)

Train No.02244 Bandra (T) – Kanpur Central Special will depart from Bandra (T) at 05.10 hrs w.e.f 4th Dec, 2020. The timings of arrival/departure at enroute stations over WR will be Borivali (05.30/05.33), Vapi (07.12/07.14), Surat (08.32/08.37), Bharuch (09.17/09.19), Vadodara (10.24/10.34), Godhra Jn (11.55/11.57), Ratlam (14.20/14.40), Nagda (15.33/ 15.35), The train will reach Kanpur Central at 07.15 hrs. Similarly, Train No.02243 Kanpur Central – Bandra (T) Special will depart Kanpur Central at 18.25 hrs instead of 18.20 hrs w.e.f 2nd Dec, 2020. The timings of arrival/departure at enroute stations over WR will be Nagda (09.33/09.35), Ratlam (10.10/10.30), Godhra (13.23/13.25), Vadodara (14.19/14.29), Bharuch (15.28/15.30), Surat (16.55/17.00), Vapi (18.08/18.10) and Borivali (20.08/20.10). The train will arrive Bandra (T) at 20.55 hrs.

5) Train No.02248/02247 Sabarmati - Gwalior Superfast Special (Tri-Weekly)

Train No.02248 Sabarmati – Gwalior Special will depart from Sabarmati at 16.50 hrs w.e.f. 28thNov, 2020. This pair of train which was earlier originating/terminating at Ahmedabad station will now originate/terminate from Sabarmati station. The timings of arrival/departure at enroute stations over WR will be Mahesana (17.38/17.40) and Palanpur (19.03/19.05. The train will reach Gwalior at 09.25 hrs. Similarly, Train No.02247 Gwalior - Sabarmati Special will depart Gwalior at 20.10 hrs w.e.f28th Nov, 2020.The timings of arrival/departure at enroute stations over WR will be Palanpur (09.42/09.44) and Mahesana (10.28/10.30) . The train will reach Sabarmati at 11.50 hrs.

6) Train No.02548/02547 Sabarmati-Agra Cantt Superfast Special(4 days a week)

Train No. 02548 Sabarmati – Agra Cantt Special will depart from Sabarmati at 16.50 hrs w.e.f 29th Nov, 2020. This pair of train which was earlier originating/terminating at Ahmedabad station will now originate/terminate from Sabarmati station The timings of arrival/departure at enroute stations o­n WR will be Mahesana (17.38/17.40) and Palanpur (19.03/19.05). The train will reach Agra Cantt at 07.15 hrs. Similarly, Train No.02547 Agra Cantt - Sabarmati Special will depart Agra Cantt at 22.10 hrs w.e.f27th Nov, 2020.The timings of arrival/departure at enroute stations o­n WR will be Palanpur (09.42/09.44) and Mahesana (10.28/10.30). The train will reach Sabarmati at 11.50 hrs.

7) Train No.01104/01103 Bandra Terminus – Jhansi Superfast Special(Bi-Weekly)

Train No.01104 Bandra (T) – Jhansi Special will depart from Bandra (T) at 05.10 hrs w.e.f1st Dec, 2020. The timings of arrival/departure at enroute stations o­n WR will be Borivali (05.30/05.33), Vapi (07.12/07.14), Surat (08.32/08.37), Bharuch (09.18/09.20), Vadodara (10.24/10.34), Godhra Jn (11.55/11.57), Dahod (12.43/12.45) Ratlam (14.30/14.40), Nagda (15.43/15.45), Ujjain (16.55/17.10) and Maksi (18.00/18.02). The train will reach Jhansi at 05.00 hrs. Similarly, Train No.01103 Jhansi – Bandra (T) Special will depart Jhansi at 16.50 hrs w.e.f 29thNov, 2020. The timings of arrival/departure at enroute stations o­n WR will be Maksi (3.05/3.07), Ujjain (03.55/04.10), Nagda (05.08/05.10), Ratlam (06.05/06.15), Dahod (07.39/07.41), Godhra (08.53/08.55), Vadodara (10.00/10.10), Bharuch (11.18/11.20), Surat (12.25/12.30), Vapi (13.38/13.40) and Borivali (15.14/15.17). The train will arrive Bandra (T) at 16.00 hrs.

8) Train No.04189/04190 Daund - Gwalior Superfast Special (Weekly)

Train No.04189 Daund - Gwalior Specialwill depart from Daund at 23.10 hrs w.e.f29thNov, 2020. The timings of arrival/departure at enroute stations o­n WR will be Vasai Rd (04.40/ 04.45), Boisar (05.21/0523), Vapi (06.11/ 06.13), Valsad (06.34/06.36), Surat (07.30/ 07.35), Bharuch (08.10/08.12), Vadodara (09.03/09.13) and Godhra (10.23/10.25). The train will reach at Gwalior at 01.10 hrs. Similarly, Train No.04190 Gwalior- Daund Special will depart Gwalior at 17.15 hrs w.ef 28th Nov, 2020. The timings of arrival/ departure at enroute stations o­n WR will be Godhra (06.21/06.23), Vadodara (07.15/07.25), Bharuch (08.11/08.13), Surat (09.37/09.42), Valsad (10.32/10.34), Vapi (10.54/10.56), Boisar (11.35/11.37) and Vasai Rd (12.25/12.30). The train will reach Daund at 18.20 hrs.