Western Railway plans to introduce 194 new services

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) plans to introduce additional 194 services including 10 air conditioning services to its existing 506 suburban services from October 15.

Railway officials said the services have increased to 700 from 506 so that the commuters maintain social distancing while commencing their journey. Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said out of the increased 194 services, 49 each service have been increased during morning and evening peak hours for the convenience of the commuters.

Moreover, the additional increased services includes 10 Air Conditioned services (2 Slow services - 1 in DOWN direction between MahalaxmiBorivali and 1 in UP direction between Borivali- Churchgate & 8 Fast services- 4 in DOWN direction between ChurchgateVirar and 4 in UP direction between Virar-Churchgate).

“Out of the total 194 increased services, 51 services have been increased in Churchgate-Virar sector, 96 services increased in Borivali-Churchgate sector, 9 services increased in BhayandarVirar sector, 12 services increased in NalasoparaChurchgate sector, 9 services increased in ChurchgateBhayandar sector, 2 services in Vasai Road-Churchgate sector, 8 services in Bandra-Borivali sector and 8 services in ChurchgateBandra sector,” he said.