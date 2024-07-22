Western Railway GM Ashok Kumar Misra Felicitates 12 Employees for Exemplary Contributions to Train Safety | FPJ

Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway felicitated 12 employees at WR Headquarters, Mumbai for their outstanding work which resulted in safe train working. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the month of May & June, 2024 and thereby ensuring the safety of train operations.

Out of the 12 employees, 03 each are from Vadodara & Bhavnagar Division, 02 each from Ahmedabad & Ratlam Division while 01 each are from Mumbai Central & Rajkot Division.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Shri Misra appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate.

Read Also Western Railway Introduces Weekly Special Train Between Mumbai Central And Barauni To Ease Passenger...

The employees showed their great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of rail & track fracture, brake binding or dangling objects in passing train, application of emergency brakes to save untoward incidents, save human life, extinguishing the smoke detected in coaches, etc.

Western Railway is proud of all the awardee employees who with their prompt action and alertness helped to avert the possibility of any untoward incidence.