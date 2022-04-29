Western Railway felicitates 10 employees for ensuring safe journeys

The Western Railway (WR) recently awarded ten employees from various divisions for not only excelling in their jobs but also playing a crucial role in averting untoward incidents during the months of February and March.

The honour was bestowed by the WR general manager, Anil Kumar Lahoti, on 3 employees each from Ahmedabad and Ratlam Division, 2 fromVadodaraDivisionand1 each from Rajkot and Bhavnagar Division.

Speaking on the occasion, Lahoti verbally patted the backs of these employees, asserting that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. The employees were awarded for showing great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains by ensuring safety, with detection of rail fracture, hot axles, detection of track fracture, among other such areas.

The award function was attended by the principal head of departments, while the divisional railway managers of all Divisions attended the meeting through video conferencing.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 08:50 AM IST