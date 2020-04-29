Western Railway condoles death of actor Irrfan Khan, says will always remember its close association with the actor

Western Railway on Wednesday condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan, describing him as one of the country's finest actors.
While paying tribute to Irfan Khan, Western Railway shared photos from the movie 'Lunch Box' and said it will always remember its close association with the actor.
Taking to Twitter, Western Railway wrote: "WR pays heartfelt tribute to late Sh Irfan Khan, an actor par excellence, one of the finest actors of our times with unmatched talent, on his sad demise! WR also remembers its close association with the actor with 'Lunch Box' which was shot in WR HQs, Churchgate. RIP Irrfan Khan."
Irrfan Khan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 53. Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan.
It is the second tragedy for the family in less than a week. The 'Lunch Box' actor lost his mother, 95-year-old Saeeda Begum, in Jaipur just four days ago and could not attend the funeral because of the nationwide lockdown.
Irrfan, that rare actor who straddled multiple worlds, making his mark in both international and Indian cinema in roles intense and light-hearted, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.
