Western Railway condoles death of actor Irrfan Khan, says will always remember its close association with the actor

Western Railway on Wednesday condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan, describing him as one of the country's finest actors.

While paying tribute to Irfan Khan, Western Railway shared photos from the movie 'Lunch Box' and said it will always remember its close association with the actor.

Taking to Twitter, Western Railway wrote: "WR pays heartfelt tribute to late Sh Irfan Khan, an actor par excellence, one of the finest actors of our times with unmatched talent, on his sad demise! WR also remembers its close association with the actor with 'Lunch Box' which was shot in WR HQs, Churchgate. RIP Irrfan Khan."