 Western Railway Collects Rs 2 Lakh In Single Day From Ticketless Passengers In AC Local Trains
A surprise ticket checking drive was carried out between Churchgate and Virar. Needless to say those who boarded the AC trains without ticket had to shell out hefty fines in accordance with the railway rules.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
A ticket-checker (left) collecting fine from a ticketless passenger in an AC train. | X (@WesternRly)

The Western Railway on Saturday (August 24), said that it collected Rs 2 lakh in a single day from travellers travelling without ticket in Air-Conditioned local trains. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter, the Western Railway has said that in a surprise ticket checking drive on August 23 between Churchgate and Virar, it caught 413 passengers who were travelling without ticket and 178 passengers with irregular tickets.

The fines collected from these people has amounted to a whopping 2 lakh. The railway appealed everyone to purchase valid ticket before travelling in the suburban trains.

Suburban trains are called lifeline of Mumbai as it is the fastest way to travel within the city and suburbs. The local trains ferry more than 6 million people daily. It is often seen that if local trains stop working due to some issue, the situation affects almost the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

On any given day barring holidays, travelling in Mumbai locals is quite a task because of the round-the-clock rush. Introduction of AC trains in 2017 was seen as a big relief to Mumbaikars who dreamt of a comfortable travelling experience. However, high initial fares meant that commuters gave a thumb down to AC trains which the railways even had to run empty in the initial days.

But when fares were reduced, AC trains got a good response from passengers who were willing to spend a little more for a comfortable daily commute.

However, there have been many instances of ticketless travelling. Although commuters alert those who inadvertently board an AC train, enabling such passengers to alight just before doors of the AC train close, ticketless travel is sometimes undertaken willfully by some individuals.

There have been instances of ticketless travellers fighting with the ticket checkers and even trying to assault them while inside the moving AC train.

