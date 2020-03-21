Western Railway cancels jumbo block to prevent spread of COVID-19

Mumbai: Western Railway on Saturday cancelled the jumbo block planned over it on up fast line and STA line between Mumbai Central and Matunga Road as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The Jumbo block planned over Western Railway on up fast line and STA line between Mumbai Central & Matunga Road on 21 and22-3-2020 from 2350 to 0350 hrs ie night hours is cancelled," Western Railway tweeted.

Earlier today, Western Railway cancelled six trains as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.