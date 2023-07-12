Western Railway Cancels 19 Pairs of Summer Special Trains Due to Low Passenger Occupancy; Check Details | Representational Image

Western Railway has announced the cancellation of trips for 19 pairs of Summer Special trains. The move comes in response to the significantly low passenger occupancy observed on these routes.

These special trains include:

Mumbai Central – Banaras Weekly Special Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Special Ahmedabad – Patna Weekly Special Okha – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Special Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Special Ahmedabad – Samastipur Special Udhna – Mangaluru Special Vapi – Izzatnagar Bi-Weekly Special Valsad – Danapur Special Valsad – Jammu Tawi AC Superfast Special Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Weekly Special Surat – Subedarganj Weekly Special Indore - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Special Indore – Pune Weekly Special Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Valsad – Bhiwani Weekly Special Valsad – Udaipur City Weekly Special Udhna – Hisar Weekly Special Udhna – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Special

According to Western Railway, the decision to cancel these trips was made based on the response from passengers, leading to low occupancy rates. "The railway authorities aim to optimize resources and streamline operations in light of the reduced demand," said officials. "Passengers who have made reservations on the affected trains are advised to contact the railway authorities for further information regarding refunds or alternative travel arrangements," he added.

Details of special service canceled with dates:

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central – Banaras Weekly Special (July 19th to August 30th) and train No. 09184 Banaras - Mumbai Central Weekly Special (July 21st to September 1st)

Train No. 09575 Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Special (July 17th to August 28th)

Train No. 09576 Mahbubnagar - Rajkot Special (July 18th to August 29th)

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Patna Weekly Special (July 24th to August 28th)

Train No. 09418 Patna - Ahmedabad Weekly Special (July 25th to August 29th)

Train No. 09523 Okha – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Special (July 18th to August 29th)

Train No. 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Okha Weekly Special (July 19th to August 30th)

Train No. 09421 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Special (July 17th to August 28th)

Train No. 09422 Darbhanga - Ahmedabad Special (July 19th to August 30th)

Train No. 09413 Ahmedabad – Samastipur Special (July 18th to August 29th)

Train No. 09414 Samastipur - Ahmedabad Special (July 20th to August 31st)

Train No. 09057 Udhna – Mangaluru Special (July 19th to August 30th)

Train No. 09058 Mangaluru - Udhna Special (July 20th to August 31st)

Train No. 09005 Vapi – Izzatnagar Bi-Weekly Special (July 16th to August 27th)

Train No. 09006 Izzatnagar – Vapi Bi-Weekly Special (July 17th to August 28th)

Train No. 09025 Valsad – Danapur Special (July 24th to August 28th)

Train No. 09026 Danapur - Valsad Special (July 25th to August 29th)

Train No. 09097 Valsad – Jammu Tawi AC Superfast Special (July 17th to August 28th)

Train No. 09098 Jammu Tawi - Udhna AC Superfast Special (July 18th to August 29th)

Train No. 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Weekly Special (July 21st to August 25th)

Train No. 09344 Patna – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special (July 22nd to August 26th)

Train No. 09117 Surat – Subedarganj Weekly Special (July 21st to August 25th)

Train No. 09118 Subedarganj - Surat Weekly Special (July 22nd to August 26th)

Train No. 09321 Indore - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Special (July 26th to August 30th)

Train No. 09322 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Indore Weekly Special (July 28th to September 1st)

Train No. 09324 Indore – Pune Weekly Special (July 20th to August 31st)

Train No. 09323 Pune - Indore Weekly Special (July 21st to September 1st)

Train No. 09039 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special (July 19th to September 27th)

Train No. 09040 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special (July 20th to September 28th)

Train No. 09007 Valsad – Bhiwani Weekly Special (July 20th to September 28th)

Train No. 09008 Bhiwani – Valsad Weekly Special (July 21st to September 29th)

Train No. 09067 Valsad – Udaipur City Weekly Special (July 17th to July 31st)

Train No. 09068 Udaipur City – Valsad Weekly Special (July 18th to August 1st)

Train No. 09091 Udhna – Hisar Weekly Special (July 19th to July 26th)

Train No. 09092 Hisar – Udhna Weekly Special (July 20th to July 27th)

Train No. 09093 Udhna – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Special (July 15th to August 26th)

Train No. 09094 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Udhna Weekly Special (July 16th to August 27th)

