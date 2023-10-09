Western Railway Announces Special Superfast Train Service Between Bandra Terminus And Barmer

Western Railway | File pic

For the convenience of passengers and to accommodate the extra rush, Western Railway will operate a Superfast Special Train at a special fare between Bandra Terminus and Barmer. Additionally, the trips for Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhansi) and Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj are being extended on their existing days of operation, including timings, halts, composition, and other details.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09039 Bandra Terminus - Barmer Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 11.55 pm on Wednesday, October 11, and will arrive in Barmer at 5.55 am the following day. Similarly, in the return direction, Train No. 09040 Barmer – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Barmer at 10.50 am on Thursday, October 12, and will reach Bandra Terminus at 3.50 pm the next day.

During its journey, this train will make stops at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar Jn., Vadodara Jn., Anand Jn., Nadiad Jn., Ahmedabad Jn., Mahesana Jn., Patan, Bhildi Jn., Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari Jn., Balotra Jn., and Baytu stations in both directions. The train comprises AC 3–Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.

The trips of Train No. 02200 Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhansi) Special have also been extended and will operate on 14th October 2023 and from 11th November 2023 to 30th December 2023. Similarly, the trips of Train No. 02199 Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhansi) – Bandra Terminus Special have been extended and will run on October 12 and from November 9 to December 28.

Furthermore, the trips of Train No. 04126 Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Special have been extended and will run on 10th October 2023 and from 14th November 2023 to 26th December 2023. Similarly, the trips of Train No. 04125 Subedarganj – Bandra Terminus have been extended and will operate on 09th October 2023 and from November 13 to December 25.

The booking for Train No. 09039 will commence on October 10, while the booking for the extended trips of Train No. 02200 and 04126 is currently open at all PRS Counters and on the IRCTC website. These trains will operate as Special Trains at Special Fare. Passengers seeking detailed information regarding halt timings and composition are encouraged to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.