West Midland and Maharashtra will sign MoU for attracting investments

Mumbai: The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced that the MoU will be soon signed between Maharashtra and West Midland (UK) for attracting investments while both states will extend mutual cooperation for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and tourism development projects. This was decided at Mr Shinde’s meeting with the West Midland mayor Andy Street.

Further Shinde assured that the state government will follow up with the Centre to start the Mumbai-Birmingham flight service.

Shinde said a lot of investment opportunities will be available for the investors from West Midland as a slew of infrastructure projects are underway including Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. He hoped that the West Midland companies would invest in the state to take advantage of the future opportunities.

Shinde directs beautification of Koliwadas (fishermen colonies) in Mumbai

Along with the beautification of the city of Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today directed to provide infrastructure and beautify the Koliwadas in the city to make them a center of tourist attraction.

‘’Infrastructural facilities should be provided to the Koliwadas in Mumbai and efforts should be made to make Koliwadas a center of attraction for tourists by beautifying them. This will increase the employment of the locals and introduce the local culture and food culture to the tourists from abroad,’’ noted Shinde.

Shinde said to increase the importance of Mumbai in terms of tourism, it is necessary to transform this metropolis. For this, beautification of roads, heritage buildings, traffic islands, squares is being done through BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. However, he has instructed to expedite these developments.