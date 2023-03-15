'Well-reasoned order': EC defends in SC its decision to allot 'bow and arrow' symbol to Shinde faction

Eknath Shinde posing with the Bow and Arrow, Shiv Sena's poll symbol | File

The Election Commission has submitted a response to a plea in Supreme Court challenging its decision to grant the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena party the use of the party's name and the "bow and arrow" symbol, news agency ANI reported.

𝗘𝗖 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 '𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹-𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱'

The EC defended its decision as a "well-reasoned order" that addressed all concerns raised by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the party.

“The answering respondent humbly submits that since the impugned order was passed not in an administrative capacity of the Commission but in a quasi-judicial capacity under paragraph 15 of the Symbols order, it has no contentions to make on merits of the case as the impugned order is a well-reasoned order and covers all the issues raised by the petitioner. The Election Commission, thus, has become a functus officio for the present case since it has already discharged its duty to adjudicate the petition filed under paragraph 15 of the Symbols Order after passing of the impugned order,” the ECI said in its reply.

𝗘𝗖 𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲

"It is further submitted that the Hon’ble Courts in a catena of cases have held that where an order passed by a quasi-judicial body is under challenge before an appellate court, such a body need not be arrayed as a party to the appeal,” the poll body went on to add.

𝗦𝗖 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗖

During the hearing of the plea filed by the Uddhav Thackeray group challenging the ECI order, the top court had served notice to both factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, a bench consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala declined to grant a stay on the ECI order, stating that they could only deliberate on certain aspects of the order and not stay it at the current stage.

𝗘𝗖'𝘀 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝘃 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲

According to the ECI's order, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena demonstrated qualitative superiority in the majority test during the legislative wing, as reflected in the election results. As a result, the ECI directed that the party name "Shiv Sena" and the party symbol "Bow and Arrow" should be retained by the Shinde faction. Meanwhile, the Thackeray faction was permitted to continue using the "flaming torch" poll symbol until the by-polls in Maharashtra are completed.

The ECI's order further stated that the Shinde faction's supporting MLAs received approximately 76% of the votes cast in favor of the 55 victorious Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, while the Thackeray faction's MLAs received only 23.5% of the votes cast in favor of the victorious candidates.