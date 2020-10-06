'Well done': Twitter after Mumbai Police files FIRs against fake social media account holders for defaming force

Days after an AIIMS report confirmed there was no evidence to suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday said it has registered two FIRs against many social media account holders and fake accounts for defaming the city police force.
Rashmi Karandikar, DCP-Cyber Cell, Mumbai Police said: "2 FIRs registered under IT Act against many social media account holders & fake accounts for defaming Mumbai Police Commissioner on different platforms like Twitter, Instagram & FB & using abusive language against him and the force. 1st FIR is related to defaming Mumbai Police Commissioner & abusing the force through social media platforms & another FIR has been lodged for using morphed image of official Twitter account of Mumbai Police Commissioner. We are probing both matters."
Meanwhile, it has been reported that over 80,000 fake accounts were created across social media platforms on June 14, to discredit Mumbai Police probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Soon after the news broke, many netizens took Twitter and supported Mumbai Police. While some hailed Mumbai Police, some slammed the city police force.
Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha said: "So there was an organized conspiracy to defame my city’s police? Wow! #MumbaiPolice has had a tough challenge during the pandemic. They put their lives at risk for all of us. Such a vulgar campaign against them is so unfortunate. Well done, #MumbaiPolice. We are with you."
Here's what netizens had to say:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)