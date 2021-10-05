Weather update: Mumbaikars wake up to sunny skies and humid climate; IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall

Mumbaikars continue to face a hot and humid climate as rains took a break on Tuesday. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs for the day.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 0.00 mm, 0.00 mm and 0.00 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.24 metres is expected at 11.26 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 0.86 metres is likely to occur at 5.12 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, IMD last week said the country received "normal" rainfall during the four-month Southwest Monsoon season from June to September.

The IMD said the Northeast Monsoon which brings rainfall to southern states from October to December is likely to be normal.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said conditions are very likely to be favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around October 6.

This is the second most delayed withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon since 1960. Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India in 2019 started on October 9, R K Jenamani, senior forecaster with the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD, said.

The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from northwest India usually begins from September 17.

This is for the third consecutive year that the country has recorded rainfall in the normal or above normal category. Rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

