Weather Update: Mumbai likely to receive light rain, thundershowers today; dry weather expected from Thursday

Due to the well-marked low-pressure area over the East-central Arabian Sea, Mumbai has been experiencing light rain over the past few days.

According to the IMD forecast, light rain and thundershower activity is 'very likely' in Mumbai on Monday and Tuesday. From Thursday onwards, dry weather is expected in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Nashik.

According to Vagaries of the Weather, a private weather blog, Pune and its neighbouring areas will also get some rain with localized moderate intensity, today.

Rain intensity is expected to reduce over most of western Maharashtra from tomorrow.

In 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday the Colaba observatory recorded 2.6mm rainfall.

According to Skymet Weather, a private weather agency, rains are observed over Mumbai during non-Monsoon months only when a weather system is developing in the Arabian Sea and coming closer to the coast of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, conditions in the city remain warm and humid, despite the rains.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded its second warmest November morning in 10 years with the minimum temperature at 27 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees above normal. The maximum temperature was also a degree above normal, at 34.5 degrees Celsius.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 01:25 PM IST