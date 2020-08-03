Weather update: IMD issues red alert, extremely heavy rain likely in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Pune and Ratnagiri

"Mumbai, Thane, Pune would receive extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday. Raigad has a similar forecast between Monday and Wednesday," he said.

"The probability of the forecast is very likely, which means 51 per cent to 75 per cent of actualisation," the official added.

Neighbouring Palghar district would get heavy to very heavy rains at a few places on Tuesday and the intensity would increase on Wednesday, the IMD said.

The rest of Maharashtra was very likely to get rain and thundershowers in isolated places during this period, the official informed.