Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai And Surrounding Districts, Coastal Warning Issued; Check Details Here | Representative Image

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with significant downpours recorded in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra regions also witnessed substantial rains on June 19. In Mumbai, the minimum temperature recorded at Colaba was 24.4°C, while Santacruz registered 25.5°C. Rainfall measurements indicated 55.2mm in Colaba and 20.1mm in Santacruz.

The city, along with its suburbs, felt a noticeable cool breeze on Wednesday, a condition expected to persist for the next five days. In the past 24 hours, Mumbai recorded moderate rainfall at many locations. The local forecast for the next 24 hours predicts a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs. Temperatures are expected to range between a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 25°C.

In the broader region, the districts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to experience heavy rain in isolated places. Vidarbha district may encounter thunderstorms, gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, and moderate rain.

For the next 48 hours, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with a continued possibility of moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to be around 30°C and 26°C, respectively. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, and 16 other districts in Maharashtra.



Coastal Warnings

North Maharashtra Coast:

Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is expected along and off the North Maharashtra coast on June 19 and 20. Fishermen are advised against venturing into these waters during this period.



South Maharashtra-Goa Coast:

Similar conditions with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, are anticipated along and off the South Maharashtra-Goa coast from June 20 to 23. Fishermen should avoid these areas during the specified time frame.



High Seas and Other Coastal Areas:

On June 19, squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely over the western parts of the Eastcentral and Northeast Arabian Sea, including the areas along and off Gujarat, and the Gulf of Mannar. Winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected along the Somalia coast, Southwest Arabian Sea, West Central and Northwest Arabian Sea, as well as off the Yemen and Oman coasts. Fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into these high seas during this period.

Parts of Mumbai's western suburbs experienced significant waterlogging due to the heavy rains. Areas like Dahisar and Borivali saw roads completely submerged, with notable flooding near Gokul Anand Hotel in Dahisar East. Additionally, platform number 3 and the FOB at Borivali station were waterlogged following a brief but intense spell of rain. The IMD predicts that heavy rainfall will continue over the next 4 to 5 days, with an expected intensification on June 21 and 22.