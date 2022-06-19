Weather update: Mumbai sees moderate showers; IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next four days

Monsoon clouds over Mumbai | Twitter/@@iAroosaAhmed

On Sunday, most parts of Mumbai saw moderate showers through the wee hours and into the late morning, as the advancing southwestern monsoon arriving in Maharashtra made its presence felt.

While it has been over a week since the southwest monsoon arrived in several parts of Maharashtra, including its capital city Mumbai, the statewide rainfall activity for a majority of this period has remained low.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

But this looks set to change starting this weekend, with the season’s first heavy rain spell expected to lash multiple Maharashtrian subdivisions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the next four days (June 19, June 20, June 21 and June 22) in Mumbai.

Strong southerly and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and a north-south trough from northeast Bihar to interior Odisha are also expected to combine and dump isolated heavy rainfall over Maharashtra’s Vidarbha subdivision this weekend (June 18-19).

The southwest monsoon conditions are yet to cover the northeasternmost parts of Maharashtra. However, the state may get engulfed in monsoon completely over this weekend, the IMD’s latest update has indicated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In addition, the city on Sunday recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 57, which is considered to be 'Moderate.' The Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

The weather today is forecasted to be at a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius. Moderate showers are likely to occur intermittently across various parts of the city.

Since the beginning of the monsoon period on June 1, the inactive phase of monsoon has led to Maharashtra recording just 40.3 rainfall so far this month — a 57% ‘deficit’ compared to its long-term average for the period between June 1 and 18, which stands at 93.4 mm.

But with the rains set to pick up the pace from this weekend onwards, the statewide precipitation figures are likely to edge closer to normal as we approach the end of the month.

Read Also Pre-monsoon rain hits city