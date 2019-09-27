Weapon holders asked to deposit firearms with cops

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Assembly election is less than a month away, the city police have issued instructions to the licensed weapon holders to deposit their firearms with them.

So far, nine weapons, including a revolver, have been deposited, Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Pranay Ashok told PTI on Thursday. “We are doing this on a daily basis. Till the election gets over, the weapons will remain in our custody,” he said.

“We issue receipts against the deposited weapons. We will return the firearms to them as per the day mentioned on the receipts...mostly after the election,” Ashok added.

Sources said that police do not collect weapons from prominent personalities facing life threats, like businessmen and politicians. “Every police station possesses the record of how many people have licensed weapons under its jurisdiction. Based on this information, they are submitting the report to the top brass,” sources added.