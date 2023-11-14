'We Will Win In All 5 States,' Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari | File pic

Nagpur: Amid ongoing elections in five state assemblies, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of winning at least three out of five states. "We are confident of winning at least three out of five states," Gadkari said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

The senior BJP leader added that in Mizoram, their "numbers" will increase and will also score well in the Telangana elections."Our numbers will increase to a good extent in Mizoram, and we will get a good victory in Telangana as well," Gadkari said.

Assembly polls of 5 states assume

While elections in Mizoram took place on November 7, the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh was conducted on the same date. Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 17. The second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 17 as well. Rajasthan will vote on November 25 and Telangana will vote on November 30. The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh and seeks a second term. The party wants to overthrow the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP won one seat in Telangana and Mizoram. Gadkari was confident that the BJP will win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections since people believe that the BJP is the only party that has the capability to change the fate and future of the country."I believe that we will win the coming Lok Sabha elections also. We have brought development in the last ten years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Good work has been done. People have now come to believe that if any party has the capability to change the fate and future of the country, it is the BJP.

Gadkari confident of BJP winning elections

Hence we will get support and we will win," the Union Minister said. Speaking about the elections in Madhya Pradesh which will vote on Friday, Gadkari said that the BJP has done good work under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Our party has done good work in the last 20 years under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and under the leadership of Modi. The double engine of the combined government is doing good development work. That is why our victory in Madhya Pradesh is certain," he said.

Gadkari takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Choosing not to comment on Rahul Gandhi's statement that there would be a 'toofan' (storm) of the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, Gadkari said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has the right to speak whatever he wants to. I will not comment on what he said. I believe that we will win the elections by gaining the trust of the people and the positive work we have done." Speaking on the caste census, Gadkari said that it is Rahul Gandhi's last option since he is losing. "What does a losing man not do? I believe that no matter how negatively he (Rahul Gandhi) talks, people will vote for us positively and we will win the elections. This is my belief."

Mocking the INDIA bloc, the Union Minister said that alliances are formed when the opposition party becomes weak."I believe that when the opposition party becomes weak, an alliance is formed. It is the result of our increasing strength," he said.The opposition parties have huddled together to form an alliance with the Congress party at the centre, to take on the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

