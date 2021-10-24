'Will meet CM, HM': Nawab Malik demands SIT probe after NCB witness makes allegations regarding 'pay off'

Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said he will meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness made allegations regarding 'pay off' in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

"We will meet the CM and HM. This will be probed through SIT. An organised crime was executed for a year in this city, Crores of Rupees was collected," news agency quoted Malik as saying. "Two cases are open and not even one arrest has been made in a year. People were being called and money was being collected from them. False cases were being raised. If probed, there will be more revelations. We will demand CM for this (SIT probe)," he added.

For the unversed, NCB witness Prabhakar Rohoji Sail has alleged that Kiran Gosavi---- the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral--took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise.

"I worked as a bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi. I assisted him during the Mumbai cruise drugs case. On the night of the raid, I reached the place around 9:45 a.m. He asked me to stand near a car and somebody gave me two bags filled with cash for Gosavi. I took it to Vashi at Gosavi's home and gave it to him. Right after this, I saw that Kiran Gosavi packing bags and leaving for somewhere," Sail alleged in a video message.

"I handed over the bags of cash to him in his car. However, when he counted the cash it was only Rs 38 lakhs. Later, I left from there to Vashi," he further alleged.

Meanwhile, the NCB has denied these allegations.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:20 PM IST