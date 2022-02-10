We will focus on financial literacy in BMC schools: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday visited the Bombay Stock Exchange and said that the Maharashtra government is planning on BSE tourism walks with BSE administration for tourists to get an insight into its value for India.

He also said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will work on financial literacy in BMC schools and will bring mobile financial literacy vans to go to schools in Maharashtra

"BSE is a place of pride, prosperity & strength for our nation and we are proud to house it in Mumbai, Maharashtra", Thackeray tweeted.

"As I visited it today to have an insight on its working, I discussed with Ashish Chauhan ji the possibility of initiating financial literacy classes in schools across Maharashtra", he added.

"Just like guided tours of the BMC headquarters and The High Court, we are now working on a plan to have a certain amount of tourism that could visit the building and know of the glorious contribution of the BSE to our nation’s wealth-building journey", the enviornment minister said.

Earlier, Minister Aditya Thackeray had an interaction with the International Baccalaureate (IB) board to ensure quality and equality in education by offering the students of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools the option to choose between different education boards.

The IB board members met Aditya Thackeray through a virtual conference and had a discussion about bringing the IB curriculum to BMC schools.

IB is an international organization that works globally with governments and universities through its programmmes for students from 3 years to 19 years of age.

