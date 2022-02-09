We will be in power Maharashtra and will also attain power at the Centre, says Nawab Malik

Amid widening rift between the MVA and BJP, NCP chief spokesman and Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday said the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena will not only continue to govern Maharashtra but will also come to power at the Centre by dislodging the BJP.

‘’But it is BJP’s illusion that we will get scared. No matter how much they try, the state government will complete five years. This government will run for 25 years. We will be in power in the state and we will also attain power at the Centre," said Malik.

Malik claimed that Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was behind the actions taken by central agencies against the BJP's opponents. He alleged that Fadnavis is giving directions to agencies on whom they should target. ‘’You can't grab power using the ED. This is Maharashtra," he said. His statement came a day after NCP MP Supriya Sule said Maharashtra has never bowed before the authority of Delhi and will never do so.

Malik was reacting to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s claim that he was approached by "certain people" who asked him to assist in toppling the MVA government in Maharashtra so that the state could be forced into mid-term elections.

Malik supported Raut saying that what the Shiv Sena MP said is "true" adding that NCP leaders are also being targeted. He argued that the more the agencies act against MVA leaders, the more support the latter will get from the people of Maharashtra.

Malik asserted that officials attached to central agencies should work as per the laws and not as workers of any political party.

Malik last week had slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the alleged misuse of central probe agencies including ED, CBI and the NIA to suppress the opposition’s voice. “Ahead of the assembly elections in the state in 2019, the ED had served notice to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. In Tamil Nadu, the central probe agency has conducted raids at the residences of DMK leaders, while similar action is being taken in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is hatching plots to put the MVA government in trouble by initiating action against the former home minister Anil Deshmukh and also against the close associates of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut,’’ he remarked.

Malik said the BJP government’s move to rope in central probe agencies against opposition won’t continue for a long.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:04 PM IST