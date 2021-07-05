‘We were never enemies...': Devendra Fadnavis' remarks fuel speculation about possible BJP-Sena reconciliation

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is normally itching to go hammer and tongs at the Shiv Sena. On Sunday, he changed tack and declared that the Shiv Sena was "never" an "enemy".

Taking a cue, a reporter asked whether he was hinting at the possibility of the two former allies coming together. Fadnavis’ answer was open-ended when he said an "appropriate decision" will be taken in view of the situation.

"We (the Sena and the BJP) were never enemies. They were our friends and people whom they fought against, they formed a government together with them, and they left us," Fadnavis told reporters when he was asked about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the possibility of a rapprochement with Sena.

"There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken as per prevailing situation," Fadnavis added, leaving little to imagination.

The declaration has come amid action taken by central agencies against leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The MVA is feeling the heat but as MP Sanjay Raut tweeted, "The more such rumours spread, the stronger the MVA alliance will become." Raut was reacting to reports that he had met BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

"We may have political and ideological differences, but if we come face-to-face at public functions, we will cordially greet each other. I have had coffee with Ashish Shelar openly," he added.