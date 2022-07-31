We want light in lives of rural population: CM Eknath Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, at the Energy Festival at Shahapur in Thane district, said that power distribution firm MahaVitaran should organise festivals like ‘Har Ghar Urja (electricity in every home)’ to bring light in the lives of rural population.

He said ‘Har Ghar Jal’ and ‘Har Ghar Urja’ should be implemented on a priority basis. The Energy Festival was organised to mark the 75 years of Independence. It was attended by Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Patil, MLA Niranjan Davkhare, former MLA Pandurang Barora, and Konkan regional co-managing director of MahaVitaran Chandrakant Dange.

The CM said that Maharashtra has always been at the forefront of the entire country in the energy sector, and the state government is striving to implement the energy policy, which will always complement the industrial and agricultural business.